Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said facilities for sports grounds stadiums sports complex for citizens.

He said in his visit of the Landhi sports complex in Landhi No 2 chairman of DMC Korangi Nayyar Raza, vice chairman Ahmer Ali, director sports and other officers were present also.

Mayor Karachi said in past these facilities were neglected and young players had not availed the sports grounds and sports complex.

He said we want to give better sports facility to our citizens and hokey, cricket and other sports are provided in these stadiums and complex.

Mayor Karachi has expressed deep concern on the persistent.