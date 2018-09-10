Share:

MIRPURKHAS:- Haq Parast councilors have alleged that Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani and Chief Municipal Officer Shafique Shah had allegedly involved in corruption of millions of rupees for hiding the irregularities of contracts, purchasing of vehicles. Councilors Kamran Shaikh, Shakeel Ahmed, Habibullah, Irshad Noor and Shehzad Abbasi have announced postponing the expected budget meeting scheduled to be held today.–Staff Reporter

In a joint press statement issued here on Sunday, they lamented that owing to above both officers corruption; administration of MCM had been devastated. They said that Haq Parast councilors had sought the accounts of 52 crors funds but instead to give the accounts, they postponed the budget meeting of MCM to be held on September 10.

They blamed that without development of the city allocated funds were allegedly misappropriated by the above officers. They demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan, NAB chairman and Sindh High Court chief justice and chairman anti-corruption establishment to take notice, order impartial inquiry into the above gross corruption of funds and punish the responsible officers.