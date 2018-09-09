Share:

SARGODHA-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Sunday expressed her anger and dissatisfaction over the absence of doctors in the emergency ward and poor sanitary conditions during a surprise visit to DHQ Teaching Hospital here.

The minister came to the hospital without security protocol and any prior information “apparently” to get firsthand observation of the healthcare dispensation at the hospital.

Doctors and other staff had to rush to duty when they heard about the health minister’s arrival at DHQ hospital. During interaction, patients and their attendants burst with anger against the poor efficiency and lack of medical facilities in the sole biggest hospital across the Sargodha division.

On the occasion, the health minister attempted to console the patient, saying that all promises regarding good governance and better facilities in the healthcare sector would be fulfilled.

“My surprise visit to the hospital on holiday like Sunday reflects our government’s commitment pinpoint loopholes and improve healthcare dispensation,” she informed.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that special helpline phone numbers would be released to the public for receiving complaints against any wrongdoing in public sector hospitals.

“Each and every person will be able in all districts of Punjab to make a complaint against negligence and irregularity in any hospital of the province,” she explained.

She warned that negligent staff would have to face severe action as they are public servant and they would have to come up expectations. The health minister also ordered immediate redressal of grievances of the patients and their attendants. She went around different wards and enquired after the health of patients. She also ordered better sanitation in the hospital.

Woman commits

self-immolation

A woman committed suicide by immolating herself allegedly over a domestic issue at Kanganpur here the other day.

According to police, the deceased woman was identified as Saba Bibi, a resident of Jhuggay, an area of Kanganpur. She often argued with her in-laws over domestic issues. The other day, an argument occurred between her and her in-laws as usual. But this time, Saba flew into a fit of rage and immolated herself by pouring petrol on her. Local police registered a case and were investigating.