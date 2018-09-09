Share:

LOS ANGELES: Mel B's mother has blasted claims her daughter is a danger to her children. The 'America's Got Talent' star's friend and former nanny Rusty Updegraff has told a judge presiding over her custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte that she drinks heavily, takes drugs, and brings strangers home while her youngest daughters Angel, 11, and seven-year-old Madison are at home, but Andrea Brown has rubbished his claims. She fumed: ''I can no longer sit back and let this man try and ruin my daughter and traumatise my grandchildren. ''She's always had a wild streak but she's a good mum and those kids mean the world to her.



I know she has on occasion had a bit too much to drink but I also know the trauma she's gone through being married to Stephen.