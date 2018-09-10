Share:

KARACHI - Arts council of Pakistan Karachi organised an event on in the memory of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi.

Zia Muhiud Din presented the writing of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi. President of Arts council Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah said that we are living in the era of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi. He said that Yousafi Sahab was the last writer of our era. He really amused us through his writing and his writing has an irreplaceable position in Urdu literature.

Zia Muhiud Din presented the comic writing of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi before the audience with his unique touch of humor. He said that Yousafi’s writing is not only rich with literary terms and vocabulary but he adopted the unique style of writing which make him ever best. Few prose of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi presented by Zia Muhiud Din which really amused and entertain the audience.

At the end of the day president of Arts council Ahmed Shah presented the bouquet to Zia Muhiud Din and thanks him for presenting the writings of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousafi in his unique style.

Amina Syed, Dr Pir Zada Qasim, Dr Aliya Imam and many governing bodies took part in this event.