ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced that he will donate his first salary to dams fund. According to NA Media Wing, the speaker in his twitter message made the announcement and also appealed people to contribute in the noble cause for the future of your children. Asad Qaiser said water is blessing of Allah and we need to take steps for its storage in the country. He said that water is one of the essential requirements of life.