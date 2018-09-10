Share:

ANTANANARIVO:- At least one person was killed and 37 injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, a hospital official said Sunday. "In all, there are 41 patients that entered the hospital including one dead on the spot and two in fairly precarious states," Oliva Alison Rakoto, director of the Hrja Hospital, told AFP. "The two critically injured patients have head and thoracic trauma." She said some of the injured have already been discharged. The stampede occurred at the entrance to the venue just before kickoff between Madagascar and Senegal.