ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a public rally in Kabul resulting in the loss of several precious innocent lives and injury to many others. “We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for the early recovery of the injured,” said a Foreign Office statement following the attack took place on Sunday evening. Pakistan reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.