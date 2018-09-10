Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Sunday that his government was committed to implement all the CPEC projects and would use it for the mutual benefit of the people of both Pakistan and China.

Talking to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi who called on him here, the prime minister said that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and they would take this time-tested and proverbial friendship to new heights.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information of Saudi Arabia Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad, also called on the prime minister to convey to him the greetings and felicitations of Saudi leadership, on assuming the PM office.

He expressed solidarity of the Saudi leadership with the government and people of Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was heading a high-level delegation including three vice-ministers, had series of talks with Pakistani officials mainly Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his meeting with Imran, the regional situation and global issues came under discussion.

The Chinese State Councillor congratulated the prime minister on his assumption of the office. He expressed best wishes of the Chinese leadership for the new government.

He also conveyed the desire of Chinese leadership to work with the new government for further enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Wang Yi underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations. He also highlighted the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to the prime minister.

The prime minister thanked Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the good wishes of Chinese leadership and accepted the invitation to visit China. He said he would be looking forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership.

During his meeting with Saudi leader, the prime minister conveyed his gratitude to the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, for their sincere wishes.

The prime minister underscored the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is a durable, broad-based and comprehensive partnership.

Expressing his satisfaction at the pace of progress in bilateral relations, he called for sustaining the momentum through tangible progress in areas identified for bilateral cooperation. He invited greater investment by Saudi public and private sector in petroleum, energy, livestock and agriculture sectors. He also emphasized the need for addressing the current imbalance in bilateral trade, which is tilted in favour of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi information minister separately called on President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During their meetings, they felicitated Arif Alvi for assuming the office of president.

President Alvi while underlining the significance of China in Pakistan’s foreign policy said that he looked forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China in all areas.

The Saudi minister for information arrived in Islamabad on Friday last on a two-day visit. He called on the president, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, besides having a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Saudi information minister stressed the need for increasing media cooperation between the two countries.

He also attended the oath-taking ceremony of President Arif Alvi Sunday.