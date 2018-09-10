Share:

New Delhi - Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a window for talks, reported a private news channel on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony in Indian city of Kolkata, the high commissioner said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan had held conversation over phone which was very positive. He said ceasefire at the border is necessary for bilateral conversation to begin.

The Indian high commissioner was of the view that enhanced bilateral trade can play a key role in better relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, exhorting her to initiate talks with Pakistan after its decision in favour of Indians over the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

In the letter, Sidhu has written now that Pakistan has opened the doors for Indians, now India should also open its doors and make the 70-year-old dream of Indians come true.

This comes after the local government, tourism and cultural affairs minister in Indian Punjab had claimed on September 7 that Pakistan had decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara just across the border.

In the letter written to Sushma Swaraj on Saturday, the cricketer-turned-politician said: "Now an opportunity has knocked on our doors. Pakistan has shown a positive intent towards the long-pending demand of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Pilgrims and we all have been demanding for this corridor since years."

It is reported that that the door of Kartarpur Sahib shall be opened by Pakistan on the 550th Birth anniversary of Sikh guru Gurunanank Devji which falls in November.

The Indians will be allowed to do darshan of the same without a visa.

Pakistan’s decision came after Sidhu’s hug diplomacy; which had then attracted a lot of criticism from various parties.

Indians had been seeking the permission from Pakistan for their entry in Kartarpur Corridor for years. Now the green signal from Pakistan is being attributed to Sidhu’s hug diplomacy.

When Sidhu went to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, he hugged Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, after which he had to face stern criticism back home.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Indian Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for pleasing his friend, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the cost of the interests of his own country.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh said while Pakistan was, on one hand, offering to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims and on the other hand, its army chief was threatening India of dire consequences.

“It is unfortunate that Sidhu has been praising Imran Khan and congratulating and thanking him over a proposal which has yet not been officially received by India,” added Chugh.