LAHORE - A good number of PML-N parliamentarians and ticket holders from across Punjab had meetings with Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at party’s Model Town secretariat here on Sunday.

Host of issues came under discussion in the day-long meetings which also took stock of the current political situation, upcoming by-election in NA-124, party’s organizational matters and future strategy to cope with the emerging political challenges facing the PML-N.

It was also decided to hold local bodies’ convention on Monday (today) at Model Town to formulate strategy to confront the PTI government’s move to change the present local government system. All heads of local bodies including mayors, deputy mayors, UC chairmen and vice-chairmen have been asked to attend the gathering that will be addressed by Hamza Shehbaz.

PML-N is organizing this convention despite assurance from the Punjab government that present local bodies will be allowed to complete their tenure ending in December 2020.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said the other day that existing local body institutions will not be bulldozed and the new Local Government (LG) system will be implemented after their 4-year term was over.

Responding to queries by media men during a press briefing on the Punjab Cabinet meeting on Saturday last, the minister said the new local government law will be enforced by the Punjab government through the provincial legislature after the existing municipal administrations complete their tenure.

He also said that the chairmen and vice-chairmen under the current LG system had no financial and administrative powers, adding that these institutions were being run on the old municipal administration (Baldia) model while the provincial government was having all the powers.

Under the new LG system, he said, local governments will be fully empowered to resolve peoples’ problems at their door-steps.