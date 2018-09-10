Share:

PESHAWAR - A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in re-election being held today (Monday) in PK-23 Shangla-I.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared elections in PB-23 Shangla constituency null and void over low women turnout in general polls held on July 25, in which the PTI candidate Shaukat Yousafzai had emerged victorious from the constituency, while PML-N’s Muhammad Rashad remained the runner-up.

However, on the application of PML-N candidate’s brother, the election was declared null and void and the ECP had announced re-polling in the constituency.

According to the ECP, the polling will begin at 8am and continue till 6pm without any break. A total of 31 candidates are in the run for the seat, however, a neck and neck fight is going to take place again between the PTI’s Shoukat Yousafzai and PML-N’s Muhammad Rashad. Pakistan Army and other forces have been deputed in the constituency where a total of 135 polling stations have been setup.

Meanwhile, the ECP has also released the schedule for by-elections in remaining one NA and nine KP Assembly seats which will be held on October 14.

The constituencies where the by-elections will be held include NA-35 Bannu, PK-3 Swat, PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar, PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan. The ECP had suspended polls in PK-78, Peshawar and PK-99, DI Khan, after the martyrdom of ANP’s candidate Haroon Bilour and PTI’s nominee Ikramullah Gandapur in separate suicide attacks a few days before the scheduled general elections.

NA-35 Bannu has been vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had defeated former chief minister KP and the MMA central leader Akram Khan Durrani with a big margin in July 25 generals.