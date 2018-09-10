Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting here to mull a media strategy to highlight the great decisions taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government so far besides apprising the people of the wrongdoings of the previous government.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a statement that the meeting which was attended by senior party leadership has decided to spotlight the remarkable cuts in government expenditures and doing away with the discretionary powers of the prime minister.

The meeting decided to give prominence in media to the party’s great decision of electing a parliamentarian hailing from middle class family as chief minister of Punjab.

The information minister said the government would also apprise the people of the extravagance by the PML-N government besides holding briefings on previous government’s poor performance in the fields of economy, particularly the power and energy sectors.

It was also decided that the government would take all decisions through consultation and after taking the parliament into confidence. Replying to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, former information minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb took a swipe at the government’s austerity regime, saying the austerity scheme of the PTI government is a mere drama to hide government’s hitherto poor performance.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday, the PML-N spokesperson said the government could not fool the masses through frivolous media strategies anymore. Instead of these biased media games, the government should focus on fulfilling its 100-day reforms agenda, which, according to her, was nowhere to be seen.

She highlighted the performance of the PML-N government with regard to generation of electricity, infrastructure, eradication of terrorism and commencement of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“I can’t see any positive change in the future, especially with corrupt and NAB-ridden people in the cabinet,” she said, adding: “Those who used to chant slogans for the revival of the economy have now made ‘begging’ a national policy.”