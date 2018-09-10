Share:

LAHORE - At least 14 flights to and from Lahore airport were cancelled and 15 others delayed due to heavy rain in the city on Sunday, said a CAA flight inquiry official.

He said that affected flights were of national carrier and private airlines and of domestic and international destinations.

Flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport remained disturbed and the flights cancelled include NAS airline’s flights 962 and 963 to and from Jeddah, PIA flight Pk-852 for Tokyo, Pk-263 for Abu Dhabi, Airblue flight coming from Sharjah, PIA flights Pk-651 and 652 to and from Islamabad, Shaheen Airline flight 145 to Karachi, Pk-322 to Quetta, Pk-317 to Karachi, Airblue flights 404 and 405 to and from Karachi and Pk-306 and 307 to and from Karachi were cancelled.

The delayed flights include Qatar Airways’ flight for Doha, Kuwait airlines’ flight for Kuwait, Iran airline’s flight for Tehran, PIA flight coming from London, Saudi airline’s flight coming from Madina, Oman airline’s flight coming Muscat, Airblue flight coming from Riyadh and Qatar airways flight coming from Doha were delayed for one to 24 hours.

Due to bad weather, the CAA issued warning to small ATR planes to take instructions from control tower before landing and takeoff.

Passengers had to face problems because of delays and cancellation of flights. They exchanged words with different airline staffers. CAA could not provide better facilitation at airport to the affected passengers.