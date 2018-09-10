Share:

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has requested Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad to proceed against the owners and sponsors of illegal and unapproved housing schemes to protect the general public from financial losses. According to Jamshaid Aftab,Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA, a letter has been written to Director, FIA Islamabad about illegal advertisements of the private housing schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and other online Apps. He said, the general public have been advised not to make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme.

The owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes have been warned of strict action if the marketing of the illegal housing schemes is not stopped, he added. He informed that some owners and developers of illegal schemes claimed bluntly that their projects are legal as they have NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips uploaded by them on YouTube. Some illegal housing schemes like Al-Meraj, Blue World City and Bin Alam City are claiming it incorrectly, he added. He said, recently, several housing schemes namely Organic Farms Islamabad, Capital Smart City’s extension, CPEC Resort, Abdullah City, Khanian Homes and Bin Alam city have been declared illegal by the authority. RDA spokesman informed that Director General, RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.–APP