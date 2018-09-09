Share:

KASUR-Special police teams, comprising personnel of A-Division police and Elite Force, busted four members of a dacoit gang including the ringleader here the other day. According to police, special police teams were formed for the arrest of members of a dacoit gang, especially the ringleader Rafiq alias Changa. Utilising their professional capabilities, the police teams busted four gang members including Yasir alias Nasiri, Mustafa, Amin, and the ringleader Changa. They were wanted by police in various robbery and bike-lifting cases. The police recovered nine motorbikes, looted valuables, and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession. DPO Muntazir Mehdi commended the police teams for successfully executing the operation.

MINER’S BREACH INUNDATES LAND

A two-acre piece of land was inundated following the occurrence of a breach in miner ‘Fateh Muhammad Rajbah’ at Kanganpur. According to locals, two to three acres of land were flooded with canal water after a breach occurred in local miner ‘Fateh Muhammad Rajbah’. “We are facing great difficulties as none of the officials concerned have reached to plug the breach,” said the locals.