OKARA-The sack-packed mutilated body parts of an unidentified girl were found from a canal while a woman was raped in her house in a separate incident here the other day.

According to rescue and police sources, the mutilated body parts of a girl, stuffed in a sack, were found floating Lower-Bari-Doab-Canal (LBDC). Some passersby spotted the sack floating in the LBD Canal. They informed the police and Rescue 1122, upon which rescuers rushed to the spot.

The rescuers pulled out the sack from the canal and found the body parts of a girl on examination. The police suspected that it seems someone had killed the girl for honour and later cut off her body parts to hide identity of the deceased and their crime.

The police said that no clue could be found about identity and whereabouts of the slain. The body parts have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Okara for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have launched search to ascertain identity of the slain girl.

In another, a married woman was sexually assaulted here in village 39/4L the other day. According to police, husband of the woman namely Khuda Yar, son Ali Sher was not at home.

In his absence, a man identified as Ashfaq barged into the house, overpowered the woman and raped her at gunpoint. The rapist escaped the scene after the crime. The Shahbore Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.