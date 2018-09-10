Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four terrorists were killed and Sepoy Ramz Ali was martyred while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Army in an intelligence-based operation in Awaran district of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the BLA terrorists.

These terrorists were involved in an ambush against a military convoy in Mashkai area where five soldiers had embraced martyrdom earlier this year.

The ISPR said that Sepoy Razm Ali was martyred while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries during the exchange of fire with the terrorists. It said that 24-year-old Razm Ali Shaheed hailed from Khairpur Miras area of Sindh.