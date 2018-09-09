Share:

SADIQABAD-A number of daily wages employees of Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospitals protested outside the office of District Health Authority chief executive officer for suspending them from service on Tuesday.

The protesting employees were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan stop their economic murder and regularise them. Talking to media, they said that the government, contrary to its claims of providing Rs10 million jobs to the unemployed youths, had adopted the policy of depriving the employed youths of their livelihoods.

They demanded regularisation of daily wages employees from the government, and threatened to expand their protest otherwise. On the other hand, two persons sustained critical injuries following the explosion of a gas cylinder during a refill in a shop on Haroonabad Road, Bahawalnagar.

According to police, shop owner Malik Saleem was decanting gas into the cylinder of a customer when it exploded with a bang.

As a result, the shop owner lost a leg and the customer also sustained serious wounds. The police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital.