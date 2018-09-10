Share:

KARACHI - Sports & Youth Affairs Department Government of Sindh & Youth Parliament organized Pakistan Defence Day Conference at Karachi Marriott Hotel to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families.

The event was graced by General (r) Moin Uddin Haider (Former Governor of Sindh) as chief guest. The guests of honour included Haroon Ahmed Khan (Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Government of Sindh) Dr. Jamil Ahmed (Sindh Police), Commodore Akbar Naqi, Shehla Qureshi (SP), Mehtab Uddin Chawla (Renowned Business Leader) and people from different walks of life.

Welcoming the guests Chairman Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffar said that the Defence Day is commemorated to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families. We express our gratitude to the defenders of Pakistan and their sacrifice for the country.

While his address the Chief Guest General (r) Moin Uddin Haider said that the passion and spirit of our forces is still the same as it was in 1965. Our soldiers will fight for the defence of country till there last drop of blood.

On this occasion Haroon Ahmed Khan Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Government of Sindh congratulated Youth Parliament for successful event. While serving their motherland, hundreds of young, brilliant and courageous brave men of Pak armed forces have sacrificed their lives. Nation salutes the services of armed forces.

On this occasion Tableau Competition was held in which different schools from Sindh participated which included Stanmore School, Iqra Group of Schools, Al-Hameed Secondary School, Z International School, National School & College Badin, Federal Government School Drigh Road & Generations School.

Another important part of the conference was Speech Contest on the theme of Pakistan Defence Day in which 20 energetic debaters from different universities, colleges participated.

The judges of speech competition were Idrees Ghazi, Farhana Owais & Raheel Akhtar, Kashaaf Iqbal secured first, Ammar Abbasi second position and Raamis Ahmed third position in speech contest and were awarded by prize money in the end of the conference. The conference was concluded with the Group Photo.