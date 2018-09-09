Share:

OKARA: Two persons were caught carrying 400kg dead meat to Lahore here on Sunday. According to livestock officials, on a tip-off, a team of the Livestock Department led by veterinary doctor along with Renala Khurd City police intercepted a pick-van (RJ-8828) at bridge on LBD Canal in Chuchak area.

Upon search, the officials found 400 kilogram of dead and stinking meat. The police arrested driver of the vehicle identified as Salamat Ali, son of Niamat Ali and another - Muhammad Abbas, son of Muhammad Ramzan. During preliminary interrogation, the accused told the police they were transporting the meat to Lahore through branch roads to avoid any checking.