KARACHI - Bodies of two including girl and a boy allegedly killed for honour were recovered from a house in the metropolis on Sunday.

Police said that after being spotted by neighbourers, it took into custody bodies of Asmat and her alleged paramour Umair from a house in Federal ‘B’ Area of Karachi.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the deceased were killed by husband of the girl Asmat who was in suspicion that the two had illicit relations.

The police after registering a case against the murderer who was at large started raids for his arrest.

Man found dead

A young man was found dead near from Mirza Adam Khan Raod within the limits of Shershah police station on Sunday.

Police said that they found the body after the locals informed them. The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities where he was later identified as 25-year-old Ejaz, son of Sajid.

Police said that deceased was a resident of Bihar Colony, who according to his family, went on missing since he left the home on Saturday morning. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that deceased was apparently kidnapped by unidentified persons, who killed him with hitting his head with a sharp edge material and later dumped his body at the abandon place and escaped.

SHO Aijaz Junejo said that the case was being investigated.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man who later identified as Fazal Muhammad, son of Sher Malik was wounded in a firing incident took place in Orangi Town within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. The victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials said that they were investigating a case.

Separately, Rubina, wife of Tariq, 30, was shot and injured by the firing of unidentified persons in Baldia Town within the limits of Madina Colony police station. The victim was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.