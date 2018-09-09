Share:

SADIQABAD-Police recovered two youths abducted 14 days back on their way back home from Karachi to celebrate Eidul Azha with their families here the other day.

According to Sadiqabad Circle police, Imran and Abbas, residents of Mauza Rahimabad, were abducted by dacoits about 14 days ago when they were on the way back home from Karachi where they lived for work. The dacoits took them to Kacha [riverine] area, and demanded Rs5 million as ransom from their families. The youths’ families complained to the police who launched an operation against the dacoits in Kacha area. The other night when the dacoits were to enter Sindh with the abductees, they encountered the police and fled leaving the abductees behind.

Later on, Imran, recovered from dacoits’ hostage, said in a press conference that the accused kept them in riverine area. “The dacoits had blindfolded us, and tied our hands at backs. They continuously moved us on motorbikes until our recovery by the police,” he maintained. He expressed gratitude to media persons for playing due role in their recovery. He demanded that Pakistan Army launch an all-out operation against the dacoits in Kacha area.

Sadiqabad Circle DSP Mehr Nasir Ali claimed during a media talk that there was no no-go area in Kacha. He said that the police were taking concrete steps for crime reduction in the area, and adding that all the station house officers of Sadiqabad Circle had been directed to ensure foolproof security Muharramul Haram.

On the other hand, speakers in a ceremony held in connection with commemoration of Defence Day said that the nation would not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs of 1965 war. He said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan had always played their due role in defending the country from external and internal enemies. “We love Pakistan and support our armed forces in every step taken for protection of the country,” they said.

Anjuman-e-Tajran president Khalid Saleem, former adviser to prime minister Ch Mazhar Mehmood Sattar, Mian Rashid, and others spoke on the occasion.