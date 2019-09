Share:

Colombo - Seventeen people were injured after two elephants rampaged into the crowd during a pageant in Sri Lanka .

Privately owned Derana Television aired footage of the pageant at the Kotte Raja Maha Vihara Buddhist temple in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. The footage showed one of the elephants bolting from a group of people and trampling bystanders as it ran down the road.

People in the parade scattered and spectators ducked for cover as one elephant threw its rider. Those injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in different ambulances.The annual street pageant sees dancers and elaborately decorated elephants parade through the streets.

US says it is concerned about China’s purchases of Iranian oil

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United States is “very concerned” about China’s purchases of Iranian oil, Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, said on Monday.

“We are very concerned about the purchases that the Chinese people have made, the government in particular,” he said on the sidelines of an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates, adding that U.S. officials would discuss the issue with the Chinese government.

The United States last year withdrew from a nuclear deal that world powers had done with Iran in 2015, and reimposed sanctions to strangle Iran’s vital oil trade.

Search for bodies continues in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas Caption:

A man searches for belongings amongst debris in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, on Sep 8, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas

Rescue workers wearing white hazard suits continued their grim search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas on Monday, as relief agencies worked to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and piles of debris.

At least 45 people died when Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1, flattening homes and tossing cars and planes around like toys, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Fore.

Dorian was one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record, a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 200 miles per hour (320 kph). It rampaged over the Bahamas for nearly two days, becoming the worst disaster in the nation’s history.

Large swaths of Greater Abaco Island were destroyed. Reuters journalists saw search crews using geotagging technology to mark the locations of bodies in the hard-hit Mudd section of Marsh Harbour on that island.

Thousands of people poured into the capital, Nassau, where a week after the storm shelters were straining to house evacuees from worse-hit areas. Hundreds more have fled to the United States in search of safety and resources.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet opened a Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Monday with a minute of silence for hurricane victims.

“Small island nations are among those suffering the most catastrophic effects of climate change, although they contribute very little to fuelling the problem,” Bachelet said. “Just this past week, yet another devastating hurricane hit the Bahamas, taking a terrible toll in human life and destroying precious development gains.”

The National Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that 2,500 people had been evacuated from the archipelago’s several islands, most of them from Abaco.

Shelters are housing about 1,100 people, the agency said; more are staying with friends and relatives. The agency was asking residents whose homes were intact to open them up to people displaced by the storm.

Some 90% of the homes, buildings and infrastructure in Marsh Harbour were damaged, the World Food Programme said. Thousands of people were living in a government building, a medical centre and an Anglican church that survived the storms, it said, but had little or no access to water, power and sanitary facilities.

Some 70,000 people were in need of food and shelter, the WFP estimated. Private forecasters estimated that some $3 billion in insured property was destroyed or damaged in the Caribbean.