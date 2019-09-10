Share:

KARACHI - Karachi’s central procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram was peacefully culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes as the participants and clerics paid glowing homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after the cleric highlighted the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in the Majlis-Aza which was attended by a large number of mourners.

After the Majlis, the procession was carried out from Nishtar Park and passed through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Nawaz Mohabbat Khanjee Road before being culminated at Kharadar’s Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. A large number of mourners including men, women, children and oldage people offered Zuhren prayer during the procession.

After offering prayer, the participations restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah and kept reciting Marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Nishtar Park were sealed and movement other than procession participants remained banned during the. As many as 5000 policemen and a large number of Rangers personnel were deployed for security of the mourners.

The teams of bomb disposal squads also conducted their swiping operations at main procession routes. The pillion riding ban was also imposed on 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram across the city as well cellular service was also remained partially suspended. Police high ups have also deputed several snipers at high rise buildings.

Different scouts, rescue services, political parties and city administration also established medical camps with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff in a state of readiness throughout the procession route. Water ‘Sabeels’ have also been established from where the mourners were provided drinks, tea and other food items. Fire brigade and other rescue providers remained on a high-alert in case any emergency arises.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that he would himself monitor the security arrangements for all processions during the Muharram and would remain in touch with his sub ordinates to ensure the safety of the mourners.

A protest demonstration was also staged by Imamia Students Organization in front of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum’s VIP gate against forced disappearance as well as atrocities being carried out by India and Israel in Indian held Kashmir and Palestine respectively. They demanded of the Army Chief, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure save recovery of the sons of the nation who have been missing since long.

Addressing the demonstration, ISO Karachi General Secretary Rehan Abidi said that many Shia youngsters were missing for the past many years and their family members were facing mental agony. He reiterated the ISO’s demand that missing persons should be produced before the court, if they are involved in any criminal activity. Abidi also lambasted the Indian and Israel governments as they were carrying out massacre in Indian held Kashmir and Palestine respectively. He said that Muslims were being targeted across the world but Muslim rulers have become silent spectators.

GOVERNOR’S MESSAGE ON ASHURA

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the day of Ashura teaches us the lesson of rendering sacrifices. Muharram is the month of practical demonstrations.

In a message on Ashura, he said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives for the sake of Islam on this day. Imam Hussain (RA) set a great example of truthfulness and righteousness for the revival of Islam.

Imran Ismail said that Imam Hussain (RA) had the attributes of God fearing, generosity, piety, courage and valour and Imam Hussain (RA) took the path of martyrdom for Islam.

The governor said that Imam (RA) instituted the Sunnah, which is the best path for the caravans who opt to stay by side of truthfulness.

The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) teaches us the lesson to sacrifice our lives against tyranny and oppression. Today our Kashmiri brethren are struggling for their freedom and are sacrificing their lives for the purpose.

Imran Ismail vowed that Pakistani nation would continue to support the Kashmiris’ for right to self-determination until the last drop of their blood.

BILAWAL MESSAGE

“The abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions is to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life and under the most trying of circumstances”.

This has been stated in a message on the Yom-e-Ashur tomorrow on Tuesday by the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Imam Hussain belongs to that rare category of humankind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished and of the honor and dishonor, he said adding his life is a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood. The Youm-e-Ashur this year is significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

Falsehood and oppression are also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. “The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics”. Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain, the PPP chair said in his message.

On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala.

LIAQUAT BALOCH

The lesson of sacrifice in field of Karbala conveys to Muslims, a prime message to remain steadfast and show courage in their hard times. Hazrat Iman Hussain and his followers taught Muslims and humanity to render sacrifice rather to bow before a tyrant.

Liaquat Baloch, Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan while addressing a-day training session of party workers in Masjid Salman Shah Latif Town, Malir District said that on September 6, 1965, war with India, Pakistan Armed Forces and nation showed unrivaled gallantry against its tripled size enemy and defeated India. He said, “Let us pledge that we will always fight against evil forces and coercion”.

‘Jehad’ in one of its many forms teach us to fight with evil forces-verbally and even physically, when time comes.

Liaquat Baloch advised participants to safeguard ideology of party besides physical boundary of country.

Study of Quran, Hadidth and Islamic Literature would guide us to get best results out of our mission.