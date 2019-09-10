Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azeem has paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), saying the sacrifices rendered by the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is source of great guidance not only for Muslims but for all mankind. Addressing a training session at Mansoora on Monday, he said Karbla incident reminded Muslims that a true follower of Islam never surrendered before any kind of oppression. Ummah could lead the world only by following the footsteps of Hazrat Hussain (R.A) and his companions, he said. He said the crises gripped a nation or society when unelected and cruel people became its rulers. Nobody heard the voice of oppressed people in an undemocratic and unjust society where elite class captured all the sources while poor lived a miserable life, he said. The incident of Karbla, he added, reminded every Muslim that he/she should stand against aggression and raise voice against injustice. He condemned the silence of world over Kashmir and Palestine issues, saying the Muslims were being butchered everywhere but no world power including the UN had raised voice.