Later today, Apple is going to announce several new products including the new iPhone 11 series, reports MS Power Tuesday.

Apple will launch three new iPhones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will be the successor to iPhone XR while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the successors to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The pricing of this upcoming iPhone 11 series got leaked ahead of official announcement. Check it out below:

iPhone 11 starts at $749 (64GB – $749, 128GB – $799, 256GB – $899)

iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 (128GB – $999, 256GB – $1099, 512GB – $1199)

iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1049 (128GB – $1099, 256GB – $1199, 512GB – $1299)

As you can see from the information above, Apple is reducing the price it charges its customers for different storage variants. For $100, you can get double the storage on your iPhone. What do you think of this pricing from Apple?