LONDON - British Airways said Monday it has been forced to cancel almost all its UK flights on the first day of a two-day strike by pilots. “After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this,” BA said in a statement. The airline said it remains willing to return to talks with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA). “Unfortunately, with no detail from BALPA on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100 percent” of our flights, the statement added. The UK flag carrier and its 4,300 pilots have been locked in a nine-month pay dispute that could disrupt or alter the travel plans of nearly 300,000 people. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s government urged both sides Friday “to get round the table and sort this out”. But BA only upped the stakes by reportedly threatening to strip pilots and their families of free travel perks if the strike action goes ahead. “We make no apology for doing everything we can to protect our customers from further disruption,” a BA spokesperson told the Financial Times on Friday. The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has rejected a pay increase of 11.5 percent over three years that the airline proposed in July. BA says the offer would see flight captains receive “world-class” pay and benefits of around Â£200,000 ($246,000 or 220,000 euros) a year. It also points out that two other unions representing 90 percent of the airlines´ workers have accepted the 11.5-percent raise. BALPA counters that co-pilots´ salaries average around Â£70,000 -- and that of junior ones drops down to just Â£26,000. This leaves some in heavy debt since they must first undergo training that the BBC estimates costs around Â£100,000. “One day of strike action will cost BA, on their own figures, Â£40 million,” BALPA tweeted on Sunday. “The difference between us now is Â£5 million. Why won´t they work with us to end this dispute?”.