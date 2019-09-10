Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the officials to a put in place four-tier security for Muharram gatherings and processions. “The enemy is conspiring to create instability in the country and we all have to foil the nefarious designs. Unity, integrity and religious harmony are need of the time,” he said. He ordered 100 percent implementation of the security plan. He directed the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to monitor implementation of the security plan. He ordered presence of police force and concerned staff till conclusion of Majalis and processions. “Security has been beefed up compared to last years. Violation of code of conducted will not be tolerated,” he said. The chief minister ordered excellent food for the police force and other staff on duty.

Tens of thousands of police, army personnel, and paramilitary troops are deployed across the province to guard mourning processions and sittings during Ashura (9th and 10th of Muharram). Police, district administration, and other law enforcement agencies are put on high-alert to avoid any untoward happening.

4-tier security strategy

Pillion riding has been banned in big cities while mobile phone services are also partially suspended. Paramilitary troops are deployed in most sensitive districts. Similarly, police commandos were seen on patrol with gun-fitted vehicles along the route of the main processions in all big cities and small towns.

According to a police spokesman, more than 160,000 officials and volunteers are deployed on security duties to guard hundreds of Muharram processions and thousands of sittings during Ashura.

IGP told reporters on Monday that the police were utilizing all available resources for the security of mourning processions and sitting. He also directed the regional and district police officers to remain present in the field to monitor security situation during Ashura.

The IGP said that four-tier security was being provided to all main processions and Majalis across the Punjab province while a total of 160,000 police officers officials and volunteers are employed for security duties.

A police official said the police implemented a comprehensive strategy to ensure foolproof security for the mourners. The police strategy included security sweeps, massive deployment, human resource, IT, coordination, and cooperation.