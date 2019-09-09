Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority continued removal of wild plants and bushes from various areas of the capital on Monday.

The cleanliness work has been carried out in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and ICT administration, a press release said.

The purpose of this campaign was to revive clean and green status of Islamabad even on weekends and gazetted holidays. Significant area of the city was cleared from rank vegetation while the whole city will be covered within next one week.

Meanwhile, at least 62 more dengue fever cases were detected in Rawalpindi in a week, taking the reported cases toll to 1,436 during the current year.

According to details, out of the 62 new dengue fever cases surfaced in Rawalpindi, 39 were reported in Pothohar region while 23 were reported in Airport Housing Scheme and surrounding areas.

With recent cases, total number of cases surfaced in Rawalpindi since January 1 has climbed to 1,436.

Administration of the hospitals of Rawalpindi said that dozens of people admitted in the hospitals were found to be affected of dengue fever.