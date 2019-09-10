Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high level US delegation led by its Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional peace and other matters.

A statement issued by army’s media wing — Inter Services Public Relations — said that both the sides discussed the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

According to ISPR, the matters related to “geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed” in the meeting.

One-on-one meeting between the COAS and US CENTCOM Commander was followed by delegation level talks at the military General Headquarters (GHQ).

The meeting of US delegation comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s surprise move to cancel peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. The US announced cancelation of talks on Saturday after Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday,” US President wrote in a Tweet while making the cancellation announcement.

After the cancellation of peace process, the Taliban said that Trump’s decision would cost America more lives.

The Pakistan Foreign Office in its official reaction to the sudden US decision called on all sides to show restraint and reminded them of Pakistan’s commitment to pursue peace.

“We have learnt about the cancellation of President Trump’s meeting with the Taliban and Afghan Government representatives in Camp David,” the FO said in a statement issued on Sunday.

It said that Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience.