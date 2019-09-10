Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday performed ghussal of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Ministers Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sardar Asif Nakai and Ajmal Cheema, Adviser Aun Chaudhry and senior officials also attended the event.

After performing the ghussal, Buzdar laid a wreath on the grave of saint and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country and success of Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

He laid stress for following the teachers of saints to promote peace and harmony.

RAJANPUR TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Rajanpur. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

CM VOWS TO CHANGE

THANA CULTURE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review police reforms. He told the officials to expedite the process of reforms in the police system and said the thana culture will have to be changed by bringing betterment in the police attitude. “Any illegal action against detained accused and torture will not be tolerated. Police should treat the visiting people politely,” he said. He said that police will be harmonised with needs of the modern era. “Previous governments used police to achieve political objectives. The PTI government will change the redundant system and make it public friendly. The government is taking measures to improve the police system. By overcoming and rectifying shortcomings, the government will bring a public-friendly police system. Investigation process and lockups in police stations are being monitored through cameras. Accountability system is being made more effective in police force. Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, ACS (Home), secretary to CM, secretary law and other concerned officers attended the meeting.