Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali who recently tied the knot with Indian girl Samiya Arzoo gets brutally trolled for their intimate pictures which surfaced on social media.
Pictures of the couple from what seems to be from their honeymoon went viral on social media and the photos has drawn the attention of numerous trolls who believe that the couple aren't portraying the right culture of Pakistan.
From comparison with former cricketer Shahid Afridi to reminding the pacer about Islam and its values, the couple received mass criticism from the moral police.
Hassan Ali یہ دیکھو پاکستان کی شان ہمارا فخر پاکستان کی عزت۔۔
تم کیا جانو عزت کیا ہوتی۔۔
تمہاری زندگی ہے جیسے مرضی گزارو پر یہ بتاؤ سوشل میڈیا پر پھر کس لیے تصاویر اپلوڈ کر رہے؟؟@SAfridiOfficial شہزادہ۔۔
لو یو بوم بوم۔۔???????????? pic.twitter.com/EDp2qM2hqJ— Sher Shah Khattak (@_iamSherShah) September 10, 2019
Representation of a true Muslim family ... Salam to Shahid Khan Afridi.@RealHa55an
Hassan Ali please learn from your seniors.. pic.twitter.com/nDrqSnDQ83— Malik Sajid Awan (@saaji949) September 10, 2019
Hassan ali should learn how to respect our culture. Lanti insan pic.twitter.com/eTXL4L690z— iqra chohan (@iqrachohan13) September 10, 2019