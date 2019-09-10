Share:

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali who recently tied the knot with Indian girl Samiya Arzoo gets brutally trolled for their intimate pictures which surfaced on social media.

Pictures of the couple from what seems to be from their honeymoon went viral on social media and the photos has drawn the attention of numerous trolls who believe that the couple aren't portraying the right culture of Pakistan.

From comparison with former cricketer Shahid Afridi to reminding the pacer about Islam and its values, the couple received mass criticism from the moral police.