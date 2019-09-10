Share:

LAHORE - Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and founder Chairman Pak US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday said that sustainable and durable economic stability is prerequisite for survival of the country and strengthening of democracy. In a press statement issued here, he said that the PTI government should take all stakeholders into confidence to tailor a viable strategy to evolve new result and growth oriented judicious economic policies on war footings for the revival of economy. He said despite the categorical assurance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other top leaders of corporate sector are not being taken on board by all policy and decision makers. He said that entire business community stands united with Prime Minister Imran Khan in this crucial crisis in the walk of IHK conflict but on the other hand his ministers, advisers, FBR,SBP must address the genuine grievances being confronted by traders from all sectors. Iftikhar Malik said that our exports falling short of target which is not a good omen for the economy at all. He said that our exports are limited to a few merchandise and dependent on a few countries which was the biggest reason of decline in exports. He urged the government to conduct market research to find out new destinations for the Pakistani products which are best in the world as far as quality and price is concerned. He said that Pakistani Missions abroad should be duty bound to introduce Pakistani products to the foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum. “It is time to diversify our businesses and have to add new products to attract maximum foreign buyers for Pakistani products”, he added.