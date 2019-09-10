Share:

KARACHI - Another family was looted at gunpoint from their residence when the dacoits barged into their residence in Gulshan-e-Farooq area in North Karachi on Monday.

The incidents of dacoity in the city have risen and had witnessed killings when offered resistance during the bids. Recently, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, sister-in-law of the police officer Sarwar Commando-Dr Ayesha- was killed when offered resistance. The police successfully busted the gang behind the incident and arrested its ring leader from a hospital when he was undergoing treatment for his burn injuries.

According to the complainant, Ghufran Ahmed, a government employee in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), he was going to drop his children to school when the dacoits intercepted him on the gate of his residence in sector 7-d/2 of North Karachi and thrashed him inside the home.

He said that the dacoits were riding on two motorbikes and were of Seraiki assent with all of them dressed in jeans and t-shirts.

They dragged me inside the house and initially looted valuables from the ground floor and then took us away to the upper storey of the house and also took gold and cash from there, he said adding that entire episode of the dacoity took just over 10 minutes after which the dacoits successfully escaped from the scene.

He further claimed that the household was deprived of valuables worth around a million including gold, cash, mobiles and other valuables. Station House Officer (SHO) Sir Syed Police Station Nawaz Brohi said that they had acquired the CCTV footage of the incident and were probing the matter.