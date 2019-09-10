Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the incumbent government did not believe in political interference in universities’ matters; rather it considered such acts a crime.

“The PTI government had eradicated political interference in universities to uphold the rule of law, constitution and merit,” he said while talking to a delegation of women professors that called on him at Governor’s House yesterday.

The governor also said the government will take action against vice-chancellors who go beyond the constitution and law. “Any decision regarding appointments taken against merit will not be tolerated,” he maintained.

Ch Sarwar stressed the need for research-oriented education in universities, especially on environment pollution. He said the government was striving to take universities to international standards, but it was not possible without the cooperation of vice-chancellors and faculties. The governor, who is also chancellor of the universities, assured the delegation that all issues of the universities will be resolved in consultation with the vice-chancellors.

MESSAGE ON YOUM-E-ASHUR

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the tragedy of Karbala teaches us patience, sacrifice, brotherhood and co-existence.

The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has made the principles of tolerance, patience and sacrifice eternal till the Day of Judgement. He said in his message that the fight of right and wrong at the Karbala gives the lesson to Muslims to carry out Jihad against atrocities and barbarianism. He said that whenever someone will talk about patience, tolerance or the fight against the wrong, the bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala will echo in the human history.

At conference of vice-chancellors of universities, Governor Sarwar has said online file tracking system will be initiated for better functioning of universities. To make the charter of new and old universities alike, substantial steps, including amendment to the rules of business, will be taken, the Punjab governor said, adding special attention would be given to research. “The government will fully assist and support the universities in this matter. I will soon be meeting with the prime minister along with the Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamyun to discuss the issues of universities. Universities should pay special attention on research, specially focusing on prevention of environmental pollution,” Muhammad Sarwar said.