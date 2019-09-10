Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that the government has been successfully promoting the concept of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to improve national economy and increase exports.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister said that the textile sector is the backbone for the national economy and Prime Minister Imran Khan is focused for the promotion of textile sector.

She said that the government is committed to give a boost to the weak economy of the country.