ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will resume contempt of court proceedings against director and deputy director of Marghazar Zoo for delaying implementation of its order about proper care of animals in the zoo.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the matter in which it had previously issued contempt of court notices to director and deputy director of Marghazar Zoo.

The IHC bench had directed the zoo administration to save the animals from any harm and address the adverse conditions in the zoo.

In compliance with the court order, secretary Ministry of Climate Change had submitted a detailed report. It appeared from the facts narrated in the report that, prima facie, Rana Tahir, Director Zoo and Dr Bilal Khilji, Deputy Director had made attempts to delay implementation of the court’s interim order dated 05-07-2019 and thereby disobeyed or disregarded it.

Preliminary replies were submitted by both the respondents/contemnors which have not been found to be satisfactory, the court noted.

The court order said that in light of the detailed report submitted by the Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Rana Tahir and Dr Bilal Khilji are hereby proceeded against under contempt of court ordinance 2003 by serving on them respective show cause notice. The alleged contemnors shall submit written replies within four days from the date of receipt of show cause notices.

It added that the office is further to issue notice to the Advocate General, Islamabad, for prosecuting both the alleged contemnors. The show cause notices are directed to be served through special messenger.

Hearing the case on September 2, the IHC bench had observed that it has proved that Islamabad Zoo is not meeting the standards set for a zoo internationally. Justice Athar said that the zoo administration intended to bring three more elephants while even not properly taking care of a lone elephant in the zoo.

The IHC Chief Justice had said that if you people could not facilitate the elephant send it back to Sri Lanka.

Deputy Director of the zoo said that a PC-I was forwarded to Planning Commission for improving the conditions in Islamabad zoo and to meet the international standard but the proposal was rejected.