LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have said that India has turned occupied Kashmir into Karbala by depriving Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and needs.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) said the Muslim world, particularly Pakistan, direly needs to demonstrate the spirit shown by the martyrs of Karbala to rid Kashmir of Modi government’s oppression.

“We should brush aside all differences and personal interests and pledge to fight oppression and injustice and uphold truth,”

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leaders said in their messages on Youm-e-Ashur. By offering the great sacrifice, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his near and dear ones gave Muslims and the entire humanity, they said. Comming down hard on the former rulers who, according to him, did not take up the issue to world bodies.