LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Monday reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the city in connection with the 9th and 10th of Muharram. According to LWMC sources here, the MD directed the LWMC to make best cleanliness arrangements in areas of Majalis and Imambargahs and on the main procession route. He said zero waste operation would be carried out tomorrow on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram in the provincial capital. Mechanical sweeping and washing of all mourning procession routes were being ensured, he maintained. He further said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, no negligence would be tolerated in cleanliness arrangements. He said that Turk contractors had been asked to ensure availability of all machinery and manpower in field.