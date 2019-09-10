Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue in line with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of people is imperative to ensure emergence of durable and permanent peace in South Asia.

According to a statement issued by the AJK Prime Minister’s House, Raja Farooq Haider was addressing a Kashmir seminar at Faizan-e-Islam Centre in London late the other night.

The AJK PM said the entire region in particular and world in general would affect from Modi’s aggressive designs.

“The world has now realized Modi’s aggressive policies and his ugly face is exposed to the world,” said an official message received this Correspondent here.

The AJK prime minister maintained that Modi’s state terrorism would now not work in Occupied Kashmir and sacrifices of the Kashmiris would bear fruit soon. He said that Modi proud of his might could never suppress the Kashmiris and deter them from their just right to self-determination through the use of bullets.

“We don’t want a war but capable to thwart any aggression from Indian side,” he declared, adding that Indian government is using brute force and pursuing oppression against the innocent Kashmiris to silence their voice for freedom.

He said there is acute shortage of medicines, food and other commodities in occupied valley due to more than month-long blockade and curfew.

“People could not come out from their houses due to curfew and security clampdown. It is the moral obligation of international community to use their influence in lifting curfew, accesses of international human rights organizations to the occupied valley for assisting Kashmiris,” he emphasised.

He lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris, British Parliamentarians and civil society for raising voice against Indian atrocities against the defenceless Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, British Parliamentarians including Lord Nazir Ahmed, Steela Cracy and prominent community leaders strongly condemned Indian PM Narender Modi’s steps following abrogation of special status of the disputed territory. They appealed to the world community to intervene and protect the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

LEAs carry out

flag-march to

show preparedness

In order to ensure maintaining of complete peace and order and to maintain due deterrence, the law enforcement agencies including police here on Monday staged a flag-march as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order before and during Youme Ashur being observed across Pakistan and AJK on Tuesday (today).

The district and tehsil administration heads concerned including local police chiefs and other senior officials of the districts and tehsil administrations led the flag march aboard the convoys of the state vehicles.

In Mirpur, the flag march contingent comprising officials of the law enforcement agencies including the local civil administration including police, Rescue 1122 and civil defence led by Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan and SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Additional SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, DSP City Ch Ansar Ali, DSP city Raja Nadeem Arif, passed through various major city streets in Mirpur on Monday.

The fully-alerted well uniformed flag-march aboard the procession of fleet of police and civil administration’s vehicles passed through various major city streets in Mirpur.

The objective of the flag march was aimed at to let the masses know that the law enforcement agencies were fully alert to maintain peace and order on the eve of Youme Ashur, SSP Irfan Salim told this Correspondent here Monday when contacted.