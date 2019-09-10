Share:

SEOUL - North Korea said Monday it’s willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September, but only if the US comes to the negotiating table with satisfactory new proposals.

“If the proposals don’t satisfy North Korea, dealings between the two countries will come to an end,” First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

In a statement carried by state media, Choe said North Korea has given the U.S. enough time to map out new proposals to salvage the nuclear negotiations.

In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the U.S. must come up with new proposals to revive the talks by December.

Talks between on North Korea’s nuclear disarmament fell apart in February when President Donald Trump rejected Kim’s demand for sweeping sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament at their second summit in Vietnam. The two leaders met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to restart diplomacy, but there have no public meetings between the sides since then.

In recent months, North Korea has carried out a slew of missile and rocket tests to protest military joint drills between the U.S. and South Korea that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts said the North Korean weapons tests were also a demonstration of its expanding weapons arsenal aimed at boosting its leverage ahead of new talks with the United States. Most of the North Korean weapons tested in July and August have been short range. This suggests that North Korea hasn’t wanted to lift its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, which would certainly derail negotiations with Washington.

Trump has downplayed the latest North Korean weapons tests, saying the U.S. never restricted short-range tests.

A senior North Korean diplomat said Monday that following a protracted deadlock since a failed summit in February North Korea is willing to restart talks with the United States in late September over its nuclear programme,.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had set a year-end deadline in April for the United States to show more flexibility and agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen working-level talks when they met again in June, but that has not happened.

The latest overture came from Vice North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who said Pyongyang was willing to have “comprehensive discussions” with the United States in late September at a time and place agreed between both sides.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped to return to denuclearisation talks with North Korea in the coming days or weeks.

But Choe highlighted that Washington should present a new approach or the talks could fall apart again.

“I want to believe that the US side would come out with an alternative based on a calculation method that serves both sides’ interests and is acceptable to us,” Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

“If the US side toys with an old scenario that has nothing to do with the new method at working-level talks which would be held after difficulties, a deal between the two sides may come to an end.”

Negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes broke down at a meeting between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media urged citizens on Monday to “fully mobilize” to rebuild after powerful Typhoon Lingling lashed the country over the weekend, with workers rebuilding electricity networks, salvaging battered crops and helping families whose homes and property were damaged.

Meanwhile, a separate typhoon that blew across the Tokyo area Monday killed one person and caused dozens of injuries while disrupting rush-hour travel and knocking out power.

Several railway and subway operators suspended service, and flights were canceled at Tokyo airports as Typhoon Faxai passed over Chiba, a northern suburb of the Japanese capital, before daybreak, shaking homes with strong winds and battering the area with rain.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had received a report of one death and of damage caused by falling trees and wind-blown objects. He said some 900,000 power failures were also reported.

Earlier, Typhoon Lingling lashed the Korean Peninsula, leaving five people dead in North Korea and three dead in South Korea.

North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said strong winds and rain damaged hundreds of homes and dozens of public buildings and caused problems for crops on 46,200 hectares (114,000 acres) of farm land.

Rodong Sinmun said officials and workers were engaged in an “intense struggle” to repair power systems in several towns, including Kaesong, Pongsan, Jaeryong and Paechon, removing toppled telephone poles and steel towers and building emergency electricity networks to use until utilities are fully restored. It said power plants were also elevating their electricity production to support recovery efforts.

Workers and soldiers in major farming areas such as South Hwanghae province and South Pyongan province scrambled to drain flooded fields and rice paddies and tend to fallen rice plants and corn, the newspaper said.

Officials were reported to be “actively pushing” projects to send medicine and other necessities to residents in damaged areas as well as textbooks, notebooks and stationery to students.

Still, Rodong Sinmun added that the damage was “smaller than expected.”

The storm that hit Japan disrupted morning commutes and knocked over scaffolding, causing damage over a widespread area.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon reached the Pacific by late morning, exiting Japan northeast of Tokyo with winds still blowing at 143 kilometers (89 miles) per hour with gusts up to 198 kph (123 mph).

Japan’s Kyodo News agency cited local authorities as saying at least 30 people were hurt in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures.

The usually congested trains and major stations were even more crowded than usual once services resumed, with trains stopping temporarily and running erratically.

“I can’t go to work now, and I also had to contact my customers,” said Tsubasa Kikuchi, a 23-year-old real estate worker who had been waiting at Shimbashi station for more than two hours. “This is troublesome.”