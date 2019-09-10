Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has called upon the nation to rise above parochial differences, narrow mindedness, sectarianism, ethnicity and maintain harmony, unity and brotherhood in their ranks in accordance with the golden principles of Islam and follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

“Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur’anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom,” said the Speaker in his messages on Youm-e-Ashura to the nation.

Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Qur’an, he said.

“Being a Muslim it is our obligation that we stand up against the evil forces that stir up discord and create confrontation in the society, to achieve their nefarious designs. They said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the county,” he said. “We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood,” he urged.