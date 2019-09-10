Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team, World No 17, will have to overcome Netherlands, World No 3, in a two-match tie to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to the Olympic qualifiers announced by International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday. The qualifiers were determined by a draw held on Monday at the headquarters of the FIH) in Lausanne, Switzerland. Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The match times will be confirmed at a later stage and updated on www.FIH.ch. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams. Among men teams Japan Argentina, South Africa, Belgium and Australia have already qualified for the Olympics. While women teams of Japan, Argentina, South Africa, the Netherlands and New Zealand have also claimed spots for the coveted event.

According to the FIH, the final participation in the Olympic Games for any team must be approved and confirmed beforehand by their respective National Olympic Committee.