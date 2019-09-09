Share:

Cardi B slams critics of her plastic surgery

Los Angeles (CM):Cardi B has slammed critics of her plastic surgery and called for women to uplift one another. Cardi B has hit out at trolls criticising her for having plastic surgery.

The ‘Clout’ rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her ranting about the ‘’s***’’ she gets for having cosmetic work done and called for women to start ‘’uplifting each other’’.

She captioned the clip: ‘’Am I bugging? Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?’’

The 26-year-old star - who has 12-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - then blasted ‘’natural bitches’’ who are judgemental despite having ‘’gotten their bodies done’’.

She continued: ‘’Y’all going to be like ‘Oh, she think she all that because she got her body done.’

Zooey Deschanel and film producer husband split

LOS ANGELES (GN): ZooeyDeschanel has called it quits on her second marriage.

The 39-year-old actress has split from film producer Jacob Pechenik, her husband of four years.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a statement from the couple reads.

“We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple became engaged in early 2015, and wed that summer.

They share two children, Elsie, four, and two-year-old Charlie.

Zooey was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.