LAHORE - More than a dozen people were injured when two groups clashed with each other in Lahore’s Chuhng neighbourhood on Monday evening. A rescue official said all the injured were shifted to hospital.

A police official said some miscreants resorted to aerial firing as two groups came face to face. Both the groups pelted each other with stones near Bilal Masjid. A rescue official said some people tried to set on fire shops and residences in the locality but the police immediately reacted to control the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, more paramilitary troops and police contingents reached the area to keep the situation under control. The police also intensified armed patrolling in the entire locality to create a sense of security among the local population.