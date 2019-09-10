Share:

The Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameerul Azeem paid a glowing tribute to the Shaheed-e-Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) on Monday, saying that the sacrifices rendered by the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a great source of guidance for Muslims and humanity at large.

Addressing a training session at Mansoora on Monday, Ameerul Azeem said that the Karbala incident reminded Muslims that true followers of Islam never surrendered before oppression. The Muslim community, he said, could lead the world only by following the footsteps of Hazrat Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

He also said that crises gripped a nation or society when unelected and cruel people became its rulers. Nobody heard the voice of oppressed people in an undemocratic and unjust society in which an elite class captured all resources while the poor lived a miserable life, he said. The incident of Karbala, he added, reminded every Muslim that he or she should stand against aggression and raise voice against injustice.

The JI leader condemned the silence of world over Kashmir and Palestine issues, saying the Muslims were being butchered everywhere but no world power including the UNO had raised any strong voice against the brutality inflicted upon millions of followers of Islam in different parts of the world. Even, he regretted, Muslim rulers were silent spectators on the issues. These comments come as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian award from the United Arab Emirates, in spite of Modi's actions in Kashmir earlier in August.