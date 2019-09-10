Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the tragic incident of Karbala gives us the lesson that truth must be upheld at any cost.

“Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for the sake of Islam, but he did not bow to cruel rulers. The incident of Karbala teaches lesson of patience, sacrifice and sticking to righteousness. Martyrs are alive not only in history but in reality also. The name of the oppressor gets wiped out from the annals of history. Cruel Modi has inflicted tyranny on people of Occupied Kashmir. He is Yazid of the present era. Modi should know that history of Islam is filled with innumerable incidents of sacrifice. Martyrs are upholding the greatest tradition of Karbala in Occupied Kashmir. The blood of Kashmiris will bear fruit and name of Modi will be wiped out,” he said.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur, Buzdar said that grief of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions will remain an invaluable asset till doomsday. “The great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karbala gave a new life to words like patience, tolerance and sacrifice. The war fought between truth and falsehood in Karbala teaches Muslims to wage a war against oppression and brutality. Sacrifices laid down by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are a beacon of light for Muslims for all times to come. The journey of martyrs of Karbala, their valour and great sacrifices will remain alive forever, will provide consolation and comfort to the oppressed nations and infuse new spirit. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), by virtue of his strong character and deeds, raised the voice for truth and gave the lesson of human values. The struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gives us everlasting message to remain steadfast and affirm against cruelty and reiterate the pledge that we have to transform our lives.”