KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Monday attended a majlis held in Nishtar Park. Special Assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani also accompanied the minister on the occasion.

Ghani met with the organisers of the Majlis and reviewed the arrangements. The organisers of the Majlis expressed their satisfaction over the security plans and other arrangements.

The minister told organisers that the Sindh government had made foolproof security arrangements for Majalis to be held on ninth of Muharram and Ashura. All the procession routes were being constantly monitored, he said. He said that the hospitals and ambulance services were also on high alert. While the staff of the local administration would also be present to facilitate the mourners, he added.

Ghani said that after taking notice of the leaked sewers urgent directives had been issued to the Managing Director of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and other concerned officers for the rectification. The minister said that the Sindh government would ensure that the mourners faced no problem whatsoever on their path. He said that it was extremely regrettable that the few miscreants tried to create problems for the mourners by blocking the sewerage lines. Ghani told that numerous sacks full of sand were removed from the sewerage lines as well as the manholes at Baba-i-Urdu road yesterday.

The minister this practice of creating hurdles for the peaceful mourners was intolerable. He said that he himself and the others Sindh government representatives were in constant contact with the members of the administration of the processions and congregations. Ghani also requested the organisers of the congregations to keep an eye on the anti-social elements.