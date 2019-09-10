Share:

BADIN - Security has been beefed up across the district for the Muharram processions as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hassan Sardar Niazi said on Monday that 2,295 policemen, in addition to 140 Rangers personnel, had been deployed across the district under a comprehensive security plan.

SSP said that some 118 mourning processions will be taken out from different places in the district. “The cell phone service will remain suspended on the advice of the district administration, especially at the time of processions,” the SSP said.